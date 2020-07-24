Campbell Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 63,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,018. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 96.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

