Campbell Wealth Management Has $44.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $44,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.64. 53,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,287. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

