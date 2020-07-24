Campbell Wealth Management Invests $75,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after buying an additional 751,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,613,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after buying an additional 571,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $560,068,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.97. 307,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421,897. The firm has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

