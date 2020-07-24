Campbell Wealth Management Purchases New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,374,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $372.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total value of $4,860,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

