Campbell Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 582,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,337,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.74. 1,420,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,278,570. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

