Campbell Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 438 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Nordson by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Nordson by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,577,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $3.62 on Friday, hitting $192.86. 1,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,107. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $203.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.02 and a 200-day moving average of $165.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.