Campbell Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 726 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Accenture by 47.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 61.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $22,597,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,929.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,429 shares of company stock worth $6,191,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Accenture stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.79. 36,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,478. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

