Campbell Wealth Management Takes $140,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,126,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 33,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,012,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $24,843,600. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $7.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.33. 35,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $420.99. The stock has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.83.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

