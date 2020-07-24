Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,350. The company has a market capitalization of $158.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.25. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,600 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $6,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBNK shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

