Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Announces Earnings Results

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 16.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $19.86. 859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,429. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $333.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

CCBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,675.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stan W. Connally bought 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,556 shares of company stock worth $132,543. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.