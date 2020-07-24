Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million.

CSTR traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,762. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $199.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.21. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other news, Director Dennis Bottorff acquired 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $49,800.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,659.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

