Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Carter Bank and Trust stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,193. Carter Bank and Trust has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARE. DA Davidson lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter Bank and Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bank and Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bank and Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit