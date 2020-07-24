Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Carter Bank and Trust stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,193. Carter Bank and Trust has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARE. DA Davidson lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter Bank and Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

