Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,347. The stock has a market cap of $557.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.90. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

CASS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

