Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.37 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $13.97. 43,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,807. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVCY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

