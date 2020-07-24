Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Reduced by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. AJO LP lifted its position in Cerner by 13.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 448,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,673 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cerner by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after buying an additional 67,951 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Cerner by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 773,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,735,000 after buying an additional 232,002 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Cerner by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.50. 84,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,170. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $869,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.34.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

