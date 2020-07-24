Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Position Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 312,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cerner were worth $21,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 1,440.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cerner by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $71.62. 79,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,170. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $285,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.34.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.