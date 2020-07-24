ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $71.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.63.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 54,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $3,059,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 20,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $1,101,331.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,049,061 shares of company stock valued at $62,724,901. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Strs Ohio increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 191,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCXI traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. 7,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,151. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $65.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 2.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

