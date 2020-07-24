Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) is Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s 2nd Largest Position

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,808 shares during the period. Ciena comprises about 2.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 2.23% of Ciena worth $185,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2,121.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2,457.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,850 shares of company stock worth $6,592,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.50. 1,056,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $57.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

