Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $76.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of CRUS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,121,603.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,736.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.