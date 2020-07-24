Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $76.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.88.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.
Shares of CRUS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,121,603.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,736.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
