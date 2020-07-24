Citigroup Raises NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $543.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $453.00 to $543.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $418.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $11.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,465. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $503.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.20. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Research analysts expect that NetEase will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 533.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

