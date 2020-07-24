City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. City had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 14.58%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.60. 1,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.61. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.
In other news, Director Robert D. Fisher purchased 1,632 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $99,535.68. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $52,842.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,499.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.
About City
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.