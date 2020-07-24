City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. City had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.60. 1,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.61. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get City alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

In other news, Director Robert D. Fisher purchased 1,632 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $99,535.68. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $52,842.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,499.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.