CMH Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.68. 129,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.31 and a 200-day moving average of $283.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.