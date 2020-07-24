CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 248,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 295.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.01. 138,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,914. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

