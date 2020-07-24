CMH Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 89,027 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,252 shares of company stock worth $32,324,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $9.49 on Friday, hitting $568.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,802. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

