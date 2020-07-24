CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $405.32. 347,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,181,405. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Nomura upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

