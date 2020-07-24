CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,523 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.8% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $818,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 84.8% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

SBUX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 262,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,378. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

