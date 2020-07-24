CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 690 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,409 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 498.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after buying an additional 10,239,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 82.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $506,620,000 after buying an additional 4,800,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $52.88. 101,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,590. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.