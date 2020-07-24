Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 3.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 821,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,856,906. The stock has a market cap of $207.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

