Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 530,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 92,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,198,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,559,000 after purchasing an additional 62,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

KO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. 821,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,856,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

