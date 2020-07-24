Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after buying an additional 5,253,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 707,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,856,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $208.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

