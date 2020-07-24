Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.26. 12,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 5,587 shares of company stock valued at $127,004 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

