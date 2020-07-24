Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

