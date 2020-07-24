Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $73,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,098,802,000 after purchasing an additional 76,677 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 89,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,812,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,907,000 after purchasing an additional 265,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.25 on Friday, reaching $287.30. 38,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,036. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $314.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.87. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Intuit’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

