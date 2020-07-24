Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $88.87 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.95% of Lamb Weston worth $88,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.