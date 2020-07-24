Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $98.27 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 717,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $98,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after buying an additional 190,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,135,000 after buying an additional 228,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after buying an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,762,000 after buying an additional 205,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,041,000 after buying an additional 441,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.08. The stock had a trading volume of 557,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.26. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $147.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

