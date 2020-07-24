Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.06% of Lennox International worth $94,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 10.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 44.3% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LII shares. TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.67.

NYSE:LII traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,411. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.07. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $265.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $383,517.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,115,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

