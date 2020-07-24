Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 218,502 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 465.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,502 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $82,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $278,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,389,000 after buying an additional 617,015 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,529,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,090,000 after buying an additional 264,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.84.

LULU stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.89. 42,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,517. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $337.57. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $23,034,370 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.