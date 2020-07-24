Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.74% of Burlington Stores worth $95,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 82,364 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.13.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total transaction of $75,439.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,601.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $2,477,633.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $187.83. 11,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

