Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 10,186 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $94,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 232,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after buying an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.46. 33,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.96. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.21.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

