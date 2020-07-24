Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 5,099 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,646 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.12% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $86,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.17. 40,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,738. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.42.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total transaction of $542,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,036 shares of company stock worth $83,872,019. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.