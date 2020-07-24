Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 51 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,594.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $11.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,504.48. 46,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,173. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,462.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,372.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,031.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

