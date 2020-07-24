Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 5,423 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.59% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $93,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.01. 76,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $156.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.41 and its 200-day moving average is $127.23.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. MKM Partners upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,229.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,521 shares of company stock worth $20,674,277. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.