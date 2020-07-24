Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,087 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up about 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Generac were worth $120,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,278,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $6,187,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.35. 9,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $139.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.