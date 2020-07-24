Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Lifted by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 900.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 993.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.58 and its 200-day moving average is $173.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

