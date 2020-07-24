Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) Receives €49.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.33 ($55.43).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Corestate Capital alerts:

ETR CCAP traded down €0.51 ($0.57) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €19.04 ($21.39). 142,798 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is €18.82 and its 200-day moving average is €27.97. Corestate Capital has a twelve month low of €14.92 ($16.76) and a twelve month high of €45.80 ($51.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Corestate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corestate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.