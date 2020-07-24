Cortland Associates Inc. MO Acquires 152 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.2% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after acquiring an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $4.00 on Friday, hitting $356.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $372.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.57.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.