Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $31.37 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 4.6% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $31,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,881,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.39. The company had a trading volume of 510,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,165,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $632.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.37. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

