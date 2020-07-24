Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Creative Planning raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 314.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $13.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,502.13. 45,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,173. The company has a market capitalization of $1,031.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,462.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,372.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,594.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

