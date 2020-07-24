Creative Planning Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Creative Planning raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $51,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,437 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 120,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

