Creative Planning Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $214.79. 13,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,096. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $222.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.17 and a 200 day moving average of $193.29.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.